StartUP Columbus to offer certificate of entrepreneurship program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - StartUP Columbus is partnering with Georgia MESH network of entrepreneurs to offer a new program to our area.

StartUP Columbus is introducing a certificate to provide training to aspiring entrepreneurs. The network is the result of a $250,000 grant from Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor’s office.

The organization tell us these efforts will advance homegrown talent and applications are now open.

Ben Macminn with StartUP Columbus explains the benefits after taking the 12-week course.

“After completing the program, our starters will have all the knowledge needed to grow their business to the next level,” said Ben MacMinn, Director of StartUP Columbus. “In 12 weeks, we cover topics ranging from defining your business model, marketing to your customer, how to use technology to grow your business, and how to use QuickBooks to manage your finances.”

“The Make Startups Certificate of Entrepreneurship is here to make your business better. We have a 12 week curriculum that you’re gonna go through learning the business basics followed by a 6 month mentoring program. At the conclusion of the program- you’ll have a certificate of Entrepreneurship and access to 20+ Capital partners across the entire state of Georgia,” said Jerald Mitchell, Chamber of Commerce President.

The entrepreneurship course begins on November 9 at 9:00 a.m.

Columbus is one of five cities chosen to participate in the MESH Network, along with Atlanta, Savannah, Macon, and Augusta.

