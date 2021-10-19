Business Break
State of Georgia files motion asking judge to disqualify DA Mark Jones’ defense attorney

The State of Georgia filed a new motion today in the criminal case against Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The State of Georgia filed a new motion today in the criminal case against Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones.

The motion asks the judge to disqualify Attorney Chris Breault as Jones’ defense attorney because he is a material witness.

Jones is charged with bribery and influencing a witness.

Breault says in a statement:

No word on when the judge will rule on the motion.

The trial is scheduled for November 8.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

