Warm Wednesday Ahead; Rain Chances Return Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperature will again be down in the 40s and 50s as we wake up on Wednesday, but look for the afternoon temperatures to approach 80 in many spots with a mostly sunny sky. By Thursday, an approaching front will increase the clouds and bring a chance of rain to the area, though many will stay dry or at least not see much in the way of rain at all - not enough to spoil most outdoor activities. Showers could linger into Friday with highs again near the 80 degree mark. Clouds will decrease through the day as the front passes through, and that will lead us to wonderful weekend weather with lots of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Going into next week, clouds will increase a bit and temperatures will be on the increase too - with low to mid 80s for highs and 50s and 60s for lows. Our next rain chances appear to be in the Wednesday-Thursday time-frame next week, along with another shot of cooler and drier air to follow.

