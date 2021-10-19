Business Break
Warnock raises $9M as cash flows in 2022 Georgia Senate race

Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Grady Memorial Hospital in Georgia.
Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Grady Memorial Hospital in Georgia.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock raised more than $9 million from July through September, outstripping Republican rivals for the 2022 senatorial election in Georgia.

Warnock’s campaign now has $17.2 million on hand ahead of what could be another bruising and expensive election. Warnock last year won the seat held by Republican Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to a partial term by Gov. Brian Kemp. She had to run for the final two years of the term but lost the election to Warnock.

Herschel Walker raised $3.8 million in the first five weeks of his campaign on the Republican side. Walker, a former University of Georgia and professional football player who grew up in Wrightsville, is an ally of Donald Trump and has supported Trump’s unproven claims that he the presidency due to election fraud.

Other Republican senatorial candidates saw their fundraising slow.

Former bank executive and Navy veteran Latham Saddler raised $1 million, while Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black collected $564,000.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

