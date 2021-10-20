Business Break
26 students, staffers test COVID positive in Harris County schools

(wsaw)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its twelfth weekly update of COVID-19 cases in its system.

For the week of October 12 - 18, the district reports:

  • 22 positive COVID cases and 116 close contact cases among students
  • 4 positive COVID cases and 2 close contact cases among employees

The Harris County School District has 5,500 students and nearly 800 employees.

