26 students, staffers test COVID positive in Harris County schools
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its twelfth weekly update of COVID-19 cases in its system.
For the week of October 12 - 18, the district reports:
- 22 positive COVID cases and 116 close contact cases among students
- 4 positive COVID cases and 2 close contact cases among employees
The Harris County School District has 5,500 students and nearly 800 employees.
