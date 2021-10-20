Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bond hearing held for Columbus murder suspect

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man charged with a murder in 2019 appeared in court today for his bond hearing after 800 days without an indictment.

Julius Doby’s bond totals more than $79,000. His attorney requested his bond be reduced so he could have an opportunity to make bond. However, the request was denied.

Doby is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Johnny Hawkins on Kendrick Avenue in May of 2019. He’s also accused of shooting a man on Thornton Drive, but he survived.

Doby was arrested on July 26, 2019 for murder and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
The Opelika Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of stealing a laptop from Best...
Opelika police seeking to identify Best Buy theft suspect
The State of Georgia filed a new motion today in the criminal case against Columbus District...
State of Georgia files motion asking judge to disqualify DA Mark Jones’ defense attorney

Latest News

Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold 8th annual fall food truck festival
Cold WX Tire Pressure
Colder weather brings tire pressure changes
Columbus man receives max sentence in stolen gun case
Medications in a container during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October 2020.
DEA to host National Drug Take Back Day