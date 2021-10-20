Bond hearing held for Columbus murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man charged with a murder in 2019 appeared in court today for his bond hearing after 800 days without an indictment.

Julius Doby’s bond totals more than $79,000. His attorney requested his bond be reduced so he could have an opportunity to make bond. However, the request was denied.

Doby is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Johnny Hawkins on Kendrick Avenue in May of 2019. He’s also accused of shooting a man on Thornton Drive, but he survived.

Doby was arrested on July 26, 2019 for murder and aggravated assault.

