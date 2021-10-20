Colder weather brings tire pressure changes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s that time of year again when we bring out the jackets in the morning and acclimate to the changing temperatures.

Our car tires kind of do the same in a way - and some of you see that low tire pressure alert on your dashboard even after an installment of fresh tires just days ago.

It is important to check on that “PSI” level and get it up to par before more changes in temperatures arrive and with rising gas prices - this will benefit you with better gas mileage.

“It’s going to be a basic physics at the end of the day,” said Teddy Bibbs with Tires First. “As the days get colder, things get denser - you lose pressure with in that because as such you will run into situations to where gas miles will be affected and a few other things. So first and foremost, we need to keep a good tire pressure gauge handy at all times. Still expect a two to three pound drop, no matter what, per ten degrees.”

So make sure to get that checked out as more temperature drops are possible according to our Storm Team 9.

