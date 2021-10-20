Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Colder weather brings tire pressure changes

Cold WX Tire Pressure
Cold WX Tire Pressure
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s that time of year again when we bring out the jackets in the morning and acclimate to the changing temperatures.

Our car tires kind of do the same in a way - and some of you see that low tire pressure alert on your dashboard even after an installment of fresh tires just days ago.

It is important to check on that “PSI” level and get it up to par before more changes in temperatures arrive and with rising gas prices - this will benefit you with better gas mileage.

“It’s going to be a basic physics at the end of the day,” said Teddy Bibbs with Tires First. “As the days get colder, things get denser - you lose pressure with in that because as such you will run into situations to where gas miles will be affected and a few other things. So first and foremost, we need to keep a good tire pressure gauge handy at all times. Still expect a two to three pound drop, no matter what, per ten degrees.”

So make sure to get that checked out as more temperature drops are possible according to our Storm Team 9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
The Opelika Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of stealing a laptop from Best...
Opelika police seeking to identify Best Buy theft suspect
The State of Georgia filed a new motion today in the criminal case against Columbus District...
State of Georgia files motion asking judge to disqualify DA Mark Jones’ defense attorney

Latest News

Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold 8th annual fall food truck festival
Columbus man receives max sentence in stolen gun case
Medications in a container during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October 2020.
DEA to host National Drug Take Back Day
1 shot after alleged robbery, assault at Columbus gas station