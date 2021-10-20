Columbus Fire and EMS respond to apartment fire on Bridgewater Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS responded to a fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments this evening.

According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, the call came in around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The fire appears to be contained and only one unit was effected. There appears to be no injuries at the moment.

Fire units are still currently on scene. The fire is under investigation.

