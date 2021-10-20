Columbus man receives max sentence in stolen gun case
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has received a maximum sentence in a stolen gun case.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says 26-year-old Brian Doswell nearly ran over police officers and lead them on a chase before crashing his car into a tree.
“I am pleased with the successful prosecution of this case, and I really appreciate the dedicated work of our officers and the ATF. We will continue our partnership as we work to make Columbus a safe place,” said Chief Freddie Blackmon, Columbus Police Department.
“The defendant put himself, police officers and bystanders in significant danger when he attempted to outrun law enforcement—notwithstanding the fact that he was a wanted person in possession of an illegal semi-automatic weapon,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Our office, working alongside our law enforcement partners, will continue to hold criminals accountable and do what we can to decrease instances of violent crime and havoc in Columbus.”
“Project Safe Neighborhoods continues to be a cornerstone of ATF’s strategy to fight violent crime,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge John Schmidt. “By partnering with local law enforcement, we can remove violent criminals who have no respect for the law and support the brave men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives daily to keep our community safe.”
The case is being prosecuted as a part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.
The DOJ says this case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Columbus Police Department.
