Columbus man receives max sentence in stolen gun case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has received a maximum sentence in a stolen gun case.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says 26-year-old Brian Doswell nearly ran over police officers and lead them on a chase before crashing his car into a tree.

“I am pleased with the successful prosecution of this case, and I really appreciate the dedicated work of our officers and the ATF. We will continue our partnership as we work to make Columbus a safe place,” said Chief Freddie Blackmon, Columbus Police Department.

According to court documents, Columbus Police Department (CPD) officers were patrolling the area of River Rd. and 50th St. in Columbus on Aug. 11, 2020, when they observed a vehicle driven by Doswell make an improper left turn. Officers were aware that Doswell had fled from police the day before and was involved in drug trafficking. Given the flight risk, an officer activated emergency lights and positioned his patrol car in front of the car driven by Doswell to preventDoswell from fleeing. Additional CPD officers then approached the car. Doswell rolled up his window, drove his car forward almost striking the officers, then reversed his vehicle striking the car behind him. He then fled, and a car chase ensued. A short while later, Doswell lost control and crashed into a tree. Doswell was taken into custody. Officers spotted a 9mm pistol on the driver’s side floorboard in plain view and a clear bag containing suspected drugs. A search of the vehicle uncovered a semi-automatic pistol in the arm rest and a semi-automatic rifle in the back seat. In addition, quantities of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia including a digital scale and clear baggies were found. Doswell knew that the semi-automatic pistol in his possession was stolen.

“The defendant put himself, police officers and bystanders in significant danger when he attempted to outrun law enforcement—notwithstanding the fact that he was a wanted person in possession of an illegal semi-automatic weapon,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Our office, working alongside our law enforcement partners, will continue to hold criminals accountable and do what we can to decrease instances of violent crime and havoc in Columbus.”

“Project Safe Neighborhoods continues to be a cornerstone of ATF’s strategy to fight violent crime,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge John Schmidt. “By partnering with local law enforcement, we can remove violent criminals who have no respect for the law and support the brave men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives daily to keep our community safe.”

The case is being prosecuted as a part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

The DOJ says this case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Columbus Police Department.

