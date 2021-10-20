Business Break
DEA to host National Drug Take Back Day

Medications in a container during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October 2020.
Medications in a container during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October 2020.(KCRG File)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is happening at the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Phenix City Police Department this weekend.

Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Drug Enforcement Administration is offering free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that last year, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States.

Take Back Day has removed more than 7,000 tons of medication with more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

For more locations near you, visit here.

