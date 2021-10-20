Business Break
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five correctional officers at the Rutledge State Prison are facing charges after an inmate was beaten in handcuffs.

Lamar Holland, Keonta Anderson, Quantavious Lewis, Jeffery Wentz and Travaris Horton are all facing charges after inmates suffered physical injuries.

On September 22, according to warrants, Horton, Anderson and Wentz beat inmate Shawn Huerter leaving him with substantial injuries.

According to the warrant, Horton punched the inmate in handcuffs and Lewis witnessed the assault but did not prevent it.

In a separate incident on September 20, correctional officer Lamar Holland beat an inmate causing him visible head and finger injuries. Holland is being charged with battery.

Lewis and Horton are charged with a felony of violation of oath by a public officer and Wentz and Anderson are being charged with battery in the case of Huerter.

One person in the community says their punishment is fair.

“I felt that was wrong what they did. If you’re an inmate and you’re an officer we got to coincide with each other. I want to abuse the officer and I don’t want the officer to abuse the inmate,” said one Columbus resident.

I reached out to the Prison and Investigators Office for an interview and was given this statement that reads:

“The GDC maintains a zero tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety.”

Prison and Investigators Office

The Rutledge State Prison is still undergoing an internal investigation.

