Hardaway DE Mykel Williams commits to Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hardaway defensive end Mykel Williams has flipped his commitment from the University of Southern California to Georgia.

Williams, a five-star recruit ranked as the No. 50 prospect in his class by ESPN, had verbally committed to USC on June 15. The Trojans fired head coach Clay Helton last month and are yet to name his replacement.

Even after Williams committed to USC, the Bulldogs continued to recruit him. Georgia even planted a “Mykel” sign on ESPN’s College GameDay last week.

After Hardaway Hawks @MykelW_50 wins a 53-12 homecoming game on Friday night and wakes up and see this Saturday morning from @KirbySmartUGA @1CoachCoop and the Dawgs Fans. pic.twitter.com/eGVrAVYSaZ — Corey Thompson (@Coach_Thompson_) October 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.