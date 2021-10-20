Business Break
Man pleads guilty to 2016 Tuskegee homicide ahead of trial

The Macon County Courthouse
The Macon County Courthouse((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A capital murder suspect has pleaded guilty before his trial could get underway in Macon County.

Taquavius Marshall has entered a plea in the 2016 shooting death of Donte Alexander. The shooting happened in front of the Tiger Spirits liquor store in Tuskegee.

Marshall waited more than five years before his case came to trial. Despite being a capital case, prosecutors had already said they would not seek the death penalty.

District Attorney Jeremy Duerr says Marshall showed remorse and apologized to Donte’s family. He did not offer a motive for the shooting.

With his guilty plea, Marshall waived all appeals and hearings moving forward. He will be sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Duerr says Marshall could be eligible for parole after serving 80% of his prison sentence.

