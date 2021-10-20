Masks now optional for Lee County Schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting tomorrow, Lee county schools are switching to a mask optional policy.

The announcement came at tonight’s school board meeting.

This announcement also comes just two months after the Lee County School District made masking mandatory in August.

The district said that plan would be in place until further notice, and added the change was due to a drop in cases seen throughout the district.

