Masks now optional for Lee County Schools

Lee County Board of Ed. building
Lee County Board of Ed. building
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting tomorrow, Lee county schools are switching to a mask optional policy.

The announcement came at tonight’s school board meeting.

This announcement also comes just two months after the Lee County School District made masking mandatory in August.

The district said that plan would be in place until further notice, and added the change was due to a drop in cases seen throughout the district.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

