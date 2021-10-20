Pioneer Day happening in Loachapoka this weekend

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for a fun, historical festival, the annual Pioneer Day is returning to Loachopoka this weekend.

The event, formerly known as the Syrup Sopping Festival, will be held this Saturday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Pioneer Park on Stage Road in Loachopoka.

Organizers say demonstrations will include making cane syrup, shelling corn, pioneer games, ice-cream making, Native American dancing, live music, and much more. The event will also contain numerous vendors and food booths.

Event planners say vendors, staff, volunteers, and guests will be expected to follow state and CDC guidelines for public safety and health.

