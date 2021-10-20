Business Break
Pioneer Day happening in Loachapoka this weekend

(Source: Lee County Historical Society)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for a fun, historical festival, the annual Pioneer Day is returning to Loachopoka this weekend.

The event, formerly known as the Syrup Sopping Festival, will be held this Saturday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Pioneer Park on Stage Road in Loachopoka.

Organizers say demonstrations will include making cane syrup, shelling corn, pioneer games, ice-cream making, Native American dancing, live music, and much more. The event will also contain numerous vendors and food booths.

Event planners say vendors, staff, volunteers, and guests will be expected to follow state and CDC guidelines for public safety and health.

