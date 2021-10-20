Business Break
Rain Chances Return After Wednesday

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan((Source: WTVM))
By Lauren Linahan
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Definitely don’t want to be caught without a jacket this morning, as we’re waking up to another chilly start to the day; however, the next couple of days will be running milder as the warming trend continues through the end of the work week. Today will stay dry under a mix of sun and clouds, but the sky will turn overcast tonight as our next system approaches from the northwest. Out ahead of a cold front headed our way on Friday, rain coverage will gradually increase to 20-40% over the next 48 hours. We don’t expect much rain, but nevertheless, not a bad idea to have the umbrella nearby for Thursday and Friday. Any lingering showers should clear out in time for Friday night football, and the weekend looks fantastic: seasonable with 50s in the mornings and climbing to near 80 in the afternoons under plenty of sunshine. Looking ahead to next week, we should be dry to start, but temperatures will trend warmer again ahead of a return of rain and storms later NEXT week.

