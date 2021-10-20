Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain Coverage Increasing for Thursday

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our ‘cold’ front will be approaching heading into Thursday and clouds will be on the increase tonight, and we’ll even mention a slight chance at some showers overnight going into early Thursday. The coverage of rain will be in the 20-40% range through much of Thursday - and even into Thursday night and overnight. Keep the umbrella with you just in case! By Friday, the day will start out with some clouds and a slight chance of showers - then, we will have a sunny afternoon and evening along with breezy and drier conditions building back in. The weather looks good for high school football and other activities Friday night. The weekend still looks fantastic with lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s in many spots with lows in the 50s. Early next week, there are some indications that clouds could be rolling back in, but we’ll leave the forecast dry for now on Monday and Tuesday (but stay tuned for changes). Rain coverage looks to move back in by next Thursday and Friday with another approaching front, but we’ll have to fine-tune things as we get closer!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
The Opelika Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of stealing a laptop from Best...
Opelika police seeking to identify Best Buy theft suspect
The State of Georgia filed a new motion today in the criminal case against Columbus District...
State of Georgia files motion asking judge to disqualify DA Mark Jones’ defense attorney

Latest News

Cold WX Tire Pressure
Colder weather brings tire pressure changes
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Rain Chances Return After Wednesday
Wednesday AM WX
Wednesday Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go