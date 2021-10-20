Rain Coverage Increasing for Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our ‘cold’ front will be approaching heading into Thursday and clouds will be on the increase tonight, and we’ll even mention a slight chance at some showers overnight going into early Thursday. The coverage of rain will be in the 20-40% range through much of Thursday - and even into Thursday night and overnight. Keep the umbrella with you just in case! By Friday, the day will start out with some clouds and a slight chance of showers - then, we will have a sunny afternoon and evening along with breezy and drier conditions building back in. The weather looks good for high school football and other activities Friday night. The weekend still looks fantastic with lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s in many spots with lows in the 50s. Early next week, there are some indications that clouds could be rolling back in, but we’ll leave the forecast dry for now on Monday and Tuesday (but stay tuned for changes). Rain coverage looks to move back in by next Thursday and Friday with another approaching front, but we’ll have to fine-tune things as we get closer!

