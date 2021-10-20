Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook

Members of Congress agree: it’s time for new internet regulations, as made apparent during the Facebook whistleblower testimony this month on Capitol Hill.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Building on recent public attention surrounding recent social media mishaps, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said there might be some bipartisan change “scrolling” into view.

One is the push to tear apart secret social media algorithms.

With the Filter Bubble Bill, lawmakers aim to make users aware of content manipulation and to require sites like Facebook to include content from outside of a user’s search history or interests.

There’s also the larger push for moderation transparency.

With another bill, a group of senators want to require sites to explain why a user’s content has been removed and give them a chance to repeal the decision.

“A couple pieces of legislation both of which we think kind of get at the heart of this issue and that is that fact that big tech companies now are moderating the content people see in a way that is very secret, very opaque,” said Sen. Thune.

These bills have bipartisan support, but they aren’t the only ideas for Congress to browse. There’s talk of creating a new federal agency to oversee the internet and discussions of other disclosure mandates.

It’s also important to note the last time lawmakers passed comprehensive internet reform was 25 years ago in 1996. Traditionally, the large tech companies have objected to specific Congressional proposals because of the constant evolving industry.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
The Opelika Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of stealing a laptop from Best...
Opelika police seeking to identify Best Buy theft suspect
Local landlords angry about possible eviction clean up fee
Local landlords angry about possible eviction clean up fee
Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
The State of Georgia filed a new motion today in the criminal case against Columbus District...
State of Georgia files motion asking judge to disqualify DA Mark Jones’ defense attorney

Latest News

JG pkg
Local couple remembers time served in military with former Secretary of State Colin Powell
The State of Georgia filed a new motion today in the criminal case against Columbus District...
State of Georgia files motion asking judge to disqualify DA Mark Jones’ defense attorney
Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Grady Memorial Hospital in Georgia.
Warnock raises $9M as cash flows in 2022 Georgia Senate race
Georgia expanding child care assistance program
Alabama seeks to purge racist sections of constitution