Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect hospitalized after shooting Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy in traffic stop

A Lee County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the 7400 block of Lee Road 141 in Opelika.
A Lee County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the 7400 block of Lee Road 141 in Opelika.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in Opelika.

On October 20, at approximately 8:38 a.m., a Lee County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a motorcycle driver for a traffic violation in the Beauregard community, according to Lee Co. Sheriff Jay Jones. There was an exchange of gunfire. The deputy and the motorcyclist were both struck by gunfire.

The deputy was airlifted to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. The motorcyclist suspect was also taken to a hospital.

A Lee County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the 7400 block of Lee Road 141 in Opelika.
A Lee County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the 7400 block of Lee Road 141 in Opelika.(Source: WTVM)

The Opelika Police Department will take over the investigation into the incident.

News Leader 9 has crews on the scene. Stay with us as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
The Opelika Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of stealing a laptop from Best...
Opelika police seeking to identify Best Buy theft suspect
Local landlords angry about possible eviction clean up fee
Local landlords angry about possible eviction clean up fee
Red and blue lights
Body pulled from Bull Creek on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
The State of Georgia filed a new motion today in the criminal case against Columbus District...
State of Georgia files motion asking judge to disqualify DA Mark Jones’ defense attorney

Latest News

26 students, staffers test COVID positive in Harris County schools
Pioneer Day happening in Loachapoka this weekend
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
JG pkg
Local couple remembers time served in military with former Secretary of State Colin Powell