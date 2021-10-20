Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mother and her three young children are thankful to be alive today.

Their apartment burned Tuesday night, October 20, leaving everything the young family owned charred from the fire.

The fire happened at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments in north Columbus.

Amber Burton and her children - Aidan, Harrison and Ellie - weren’t home at the time of the fire. And today, one day after the fire and little Harrison’s birthday, has them wondering where they will call home in the future.

The Red Cross was on the scene last night to help and there were multiple families affected.

“Three separate families that were affected,” said Adelaide Kirk with Red Cross. “We provided them with financial assistance because their homes were significantly damaged... their apartments were.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It’s a proven fact - as the weather cools down - the number of house fires will rise. The Red Cross and Columbus Fire Department will install a smoke detector in your home - free of charge - if you don’t have one.

“Yes it’s free.... you know, having a working smoke alarm in your home reduces the chance of injury or death by fire by more than 50%, and you’d be amazed at the number of folks who don’t have any at all or don’t have working smoke alarms and might not even realize it,” said Kirk.

Because more important than any structure are the lives that are inside.

Click HERE to access the GoFundMe page set up for the family.

Also, the TitleMax location on Macon Road will accept donations on Saturday for Burton and her children. This is where the young mother is employed.

