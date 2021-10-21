1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following an accident in Lee County this afternoon.

The accident happened on the 3800 Block of Lee Road 249 in Smiths Station.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed there was one fatality. The identity of the person has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

