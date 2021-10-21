Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249

1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249
1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249(AP Images)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following an accident in Lee County this afternoon.

The accident happened on the 3800 Block of Lee Road 249 in Smiths Station.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirmed there was one fatality. The identity of the person has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for more information.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
1 shot after alleged robbery, assault at Columbus gas station
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments

Latest News

A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia and puts an end to Defense Attorney Chris...
MOTION HEARING: Judge rules in favor of State of Georgia in suspended DA Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold 8th annual Fall Food Truck Festival
Multi-million dollar playground taking shape in Auburn
Gun violence awareness block party happening this weekend in Columbus
Steel Humble, LLC to host Gun Violence Awareness Block Party in Columbus