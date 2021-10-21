Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Allen Elementary in Muscogee Co. names spelling bee winner

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some young students were concentrating on letters on stage at a local school today.

News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis was the pronouncer for Allen Elementary’s spelling bee.

They started with ten spellers, then got to the final two.

The winner was 4th grader Naiya Kelley who will move on to compete in the Muscogee County School District spelling bee. The runner-up was 4th grader, Aria Finn.

Today’s winning word was Scarf.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
1 shot after alleged robbery, assault at Columbus gas station
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments

Latest News

1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249
1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249
A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia and puts an end to Defense Attorney Chris...
MOTION HEARING: Judge rules in favor of State of Georgia in suspended DA Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold 8th annual Fall Food Truck Festival
Multi-million dollar playground taking shape in Auburn