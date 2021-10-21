Allen Elementary in Muscogee Co. names spelling bee winner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some young students were concentrating on letters on stage at a local school today.

News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis was the pronouncer for Allen Elementary’s spelling bee.

They started with ten spellers, then got to the final two.

The winner was 4th grader Naiya Kelley who will move on to compete in the Muscogee County School District spelling bee. The runner-up was 4th grader, Aria Finn.

Today’s winning word was Scarf.

