Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

DEA holds National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Take-Back Day is billed by the government as a safe, convenient and responsible way to...
National Take-Back Day is billed by the government as a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of your medication.(Wendell Franks | storyblock)
By Dave Miller
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. The Atlanta Field Division, which covers the states of Georgia, North and South Carolina, will also host local Take Back collection sites.

According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that last year, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States, marking the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year. Opioid-related deaths accounted for 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2020.

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed—that too often become a gateway to addiction. Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 7,000 tons of medication from circulation since its inception. These efforts are directly in line with DEA’s priority to combat the rise of overdoses plaguing the United States.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
1 shot after alleged robbery, assault at Columbus gas station
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments

Latest News

Graduation cap image.
Muscogee County School District graduation rate surpasses state
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is again asking a judge for an early release from...
Hubbard defense reiterates apology by former Alabama speaker
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the University of Alabama at Birmingham is looking for...
UAB looking for female volunteers for breast cancer study
Greater Columbus Fair to open with new safety measures in place
Greater Columbus Fair to open with new safety measures in place