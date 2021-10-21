Grab the Umbrella Again!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite some sunshine around early for Thursday, rain and clouds will move back in later this morning into the afternoon ahead of our next cold front headed our way for Friday. Rain coverage will be about 50/50 today with scattered showers and a few storms at times. We don’t expect a washout, but still have the umbrella handy when you’re out and about any. Any lingering showers should clear out by Friday morning, and then the incoming front will usher in breezy conditions and drier air for the rest of the day, so good weather for Friday night football! And if you’re headed to the Greater Columbus Fair or Fall Food Truck Festival this weekend, you’ll get to enjoy some gorgeous fall weather with abundant sunshine with mornings cool near 50 and afternoons pleasantly warm near 80. Despite a beautiful weekend ahead, the pattern will likely turn more unsettled next week as a couple of storm systems traverse the eastern U.S. For now, we have higher rain coverage again on Monday and Thursday, but we’ll fine-tune things for you in the days ahead.

