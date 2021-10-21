Greater Columbus Fair to open with new safety measures in place

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - From tomorrow until Halloween, people from the Fountain City and surrounding areas can head over to the Greater Columbus Fair.

The event will be held at the Civic Center and many safety measures will be in place.

While the hours for the fair vary, tomorrow’s opening kicks off at 5 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m.

With the crime on the rise across the city, fairgoers can also expect an increase in police presence. Also, though COVID cases are going down, one official says there will still be some COVID measures in place to keep everyone safe.

“To ensure the safety of our guests, we do ask that when entering the building, you have a mask. But, when you leave the building, you can take your mask off to enjoy the Greater Columbus Fair,” said Kanise Wiggins, Civic Center Marketing Manager.

Wiggins also says those who show up from 5 to 6 p.m. tomorrow, will be able to get in for free and enjoy free rides.

For more information on the Greater Columbus Fair, visit here.

