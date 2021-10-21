Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hubbard defense reiterates apology by former Alabama speaker

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is again asking a judge for an early release from...
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is again asking a judge for an early release from prison. (File Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is again asking a judge for an early release from prison.

Attorneys for the former Republican leader say he really is sorry for what he did and isn’t a danger to society. They made the argument in a court document seeking Hubbard’s early release after serving more than a year of a 28-month sentence.

Hubbard was convicted in 2016 of violating the state ethics law and using his public office for personal financial gain.

Prosecutors say Hubbard should remain in prison and discounted an apology letter released last month. But the defense is asking a Lee County judge for leniency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
1 shot after alleged robbery, assault at Columbus gas station
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments

Latest News

Graduation cap image.
Muscogee County School District graduation rate surpasses state
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the University of Alabama at Birmingham is looking for...
UAB looking for female volunteers for breast cancer study
National Take-Back Day is billed by the government as a safe, convenient and responsible way to...
DEA holds National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Greater Columbus Fair to open with new safety measures in place
Greater Columbus Fair to open with new safety measures in place