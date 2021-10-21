Jury finds Russell County baseball coach not guilty, convicted of lesser charges

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A jury has found popular Russell County High School Coach Tony Rasmus not guilty of third degree assault against a 16-year-old member of the school’s baseball team.

Rasmus, who’s on suspension with pay, was charged with cursing at the teen and then choking him after the teen made an error on the field.

The jury’s verdict was for the lesser misdemeanor charge of harassment.

He has been one of the most popular and winningest coaches to come out of east Alabama.

No word today from the Russell County School Superintendent on whether he will still be the coach after he’s sentenced in November.

