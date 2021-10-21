Business Break
MOTION HEARING: Judge rules in favor of State of Georgia in suspended DA Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case

A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia and puts an end to Defense Attorney Chris Breault’s subpoena in former District Attorney Mark Jones’ motion hearing.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia - ending Defense Attorney Chris Breault’s subpoena in suspended District Attorney Mark Jones’ motion hearing.

Breault’s subpoena was to have Columbus Police Department’s Corporal Hayes testify about a recorded conversation between Hayes and Jones in which Jones is accused of trying to influence Hayes’ testimony.

The motion hearing is for suspended District Attorney Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case.

Breault argued his point on why he should not be disqualified as Jones’ attorney since the state has named Breault as a possible witness in the case.

The state had asked the judge to dismiss Breault’s “last minute” subpoenas to have several witnesses testify on his behalf today in a motion to disqualify him as Jones’ attorney.

The judge ruled in favor of the state.

Georgia Deputy Attorney General John Fowler tells the judge that Jones tried to get a witness in the Drevon Johnson murder trial charged as a murder suspect after the case ended in a hung jury. Breault argues DA Jones is trying to convict murderers.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more updates on this motion hearing throughout the afternoon.

