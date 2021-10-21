Multi-million dollar playground taking shape in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Earlier this year, we reported a new park being built in Auburn - but it’s not just any park.

This park will be much different from anything in our area - and it’s starting to take shape.

Here in Auburn, this brand new park expected to open in early 2022, is getting quite a bit of buzz in the city. It’s an expensive project. It’s one that’s been in the works for a long time and a lot of people are excited about it.

Four million dollars. An investment for generations and a park for everyone. Town Creek Park will be unlike any park in the region.

“There’s something for someone who has a special need, a typically developing child or adult. There’s something for someone who’s a toddler all the way through an older adult. We have fitness equipment that’s accessible,” said Elizabeth Kaufman, Auburn Parks & Recreation. “We have a challenge course. We have a rock climbing wall. There’s a zip line with an accessible seat. We have a sensory maze. We’ve got places to hide and explore if you’re a young toddler.”

The progress is notable. Playground equipment is up and construction crews are making strides, but there’s still quite a bit of work to be done before completion.

“About halfway through construction, it’s looking really, really good,” said Kaufman. “We are slated to be finished sometime late winter, early spring.”

The city came up with this park after asking residents to submit ideas for the future.

The park is located off Wrights Mill Road - just across from Wrights Mill Elementary School.

The city opened another new park - Dinius Park - last week. It’s a dog walking park of Glenn Avenue.

