Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County School District graduation rate surpasses state

Graduation cap image.
Graduation cap image.(WLUC)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District surpassed the state graduation rate for the 9th year in a row.

The school district’s rate increased to 91.2-percent - increasing 1.8 percentage points from 2020. This marks the highest graduation rate for the district since the four-year cohort rate has been calculated.

”Despite the many challenges associated with this last year, we congratulate our school communities, graduates, District support teams and families for their hard work and resilience resulting in this historic high grad rate,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education, Muscogee County School District.

Several schools also continued to see improvements in their cohort rates:

  • Four earned their highest cohort graduation rate to date: Carver, Jordan, Northside and Shaw.
  • Five achieved graduation rates above 90-percent: Carver, Columbus, Northside, Rainey-McCullers, and Shaw.
  • All MCSD High Schools were above the State average: Carver, Columbus, Hardaway, Jordan, Kendrick, Northside, Rainey-McCullers, Shaw and Spencer.
  • Eight maintained or saw an increase in their cohort graduation rate: Carver, Columbus, Hardaway, Jordan, Northside, Rainey-McCullers, Shaw, and Spencer.
  • Two schools achieved a 100-percent graduation rate: Columbus and Rainey-McCullers

Dr. Lewis also said the steady improvement in graduation rates are indicative of the school district’s progress toward excellence and equity of opportunity that are consequential for future student and community outcomes.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
1 shot after alleged robbery, assault at Columbus gas station
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments

Latest News

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is again asking a judge for an early release from...
Hubbard defense reiterates apology by former Alabama speaker
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the University of Alabama at Birmingham is looking for...
UAB looking for female volunteers for breast cancer study
National Take-Back Day is billed by the government as a safe, convenient and responsible way to...
DEA holds National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Greater Columbus Fair to open with new safety measures in place
Greater Columbus Fair to open with new safety measures in place