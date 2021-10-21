Muscogee County School District graduation rate surpasses state

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District surpassed the state graduation rate for the 9th year in a row.

The school district’s rate increased to 91.2-percent - increasing 1.8 percentage points from 2020. This marks the highest graduation rate for the district since the four-year cohort rate has been calculated.

”Despite the many challenges associated with this last year, we congratulate our school communities, graduates, District support teams and families for their hard work and resilience resulting in this historic high grad rate,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of Education, Muscogee County School District.

Several schools also continued to see improvements in their cohort rates:

Four earned their highest cohort graduation rate to date: Carver, Jordan, Northside and Shaw.

Five achieved graduation rates above 90-percent: Carver, Columbus, Northside, Rainey-McCullers, and Shaw.

All MCSD High Schools were above the State average: Carver, Columbus, Hardaway, Jordan, Kendrick, Northside, Rainey-McCullers, Shaw and Spencer.

Eight maintained or saw an increase in their cohort graduation rate: Carver, Columbus, Hardaway, Jordan, Northside, Rainey-McCullers, Shaw, and Spencer.

Two schools achieved a 100-percent graduation rate: Columbus and Rainey-McCullers

Dr. Lewis also said the steady improvement in graduation rates are indicative of the school district’s progress toward excellence and equity of opportunity that are consequential for future student and community outcomes.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.