Preparing for second severe weather season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we near the end of October and beginning of November, we are growing closer to our second severe weather season.

In the Chattahoochee Valley, we see two main severe weather seasons - the first arriving in the springtime, and the second arriving in late fall into early winter.

Alabama and Georgia see an uptick in tornadic activity in November and December. Alabama is ranked 2 of the states with the most Thanksgiving week tornadoes whereas Georgia is ranked 7.

For Christmas week, Alabama comes in at 1 in the nation with Georgia ranking at 8.

“You may be wondering, why does this happen? Well, we look to the Gulf of Mexico along with some other meteorological factors. Our proximity to the Gulf of Mexico allows us to see periods of really muggy air throughout the entire year - that is one of the main ingredients for severe weather days,” said Meteorologist Anna Sims. “Next we need a good old fashioned low pressure system to drive the atmospheric motion needed to create stronger storms. So, because of all these meteorological factors in play we see our normal severe weather season in March - May with a secondary severe weather season in November - January.”

And some tips to prepare your family include re-stocking your severe weather “go-bag” as well as ensuring that you have multiple, reliable ways to receive weather watches and warnings like our FREE WTVM Weather App and a NOAA Weather Radio.

And, you can always find the full forecast with multiple-days heads up for any hazardous weather here with Storm Team 9.

