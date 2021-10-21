Rain Moving Out Overnight; Beautiful Friday & Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of three cold fronts in the next 10 days or so will be moving through tonight, bringing some additional showers to us here in the Chattahoochee Valley Most of the rain will be out of here by Friday morning, and we’ll deal with drier weather and more sunshine through the day. The weekend still looks fantastic - cool mornings and warm afternoons with plenty of sunshine. It will be great weather for getting things ready for Halloween next weekend! For next week, we have two more cold fronts to get through - one moving through Monday, bringing a chance of rain (around 20-40% coverage), and the other moving through Wednesday and Thursday bringing a better chance at rain and a few storms. After this front clears the area, this should set the stage for beautiful days next Friday and Saturday. Next Saturday will be the day that a lot of folks will be out trick-or-treating, and at the moment it looks like the weather is going to work out perfectly! We’ll keep an eye on things.

