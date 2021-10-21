Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain Moving Out Overnight; Beautiful Friday & Weekend Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of three cold fronts in the next 10 days or so will be moving through tonight, bringing some additional showers to us here in the Chattahoochee Valley Most of the rain will be out of here by Friday morning, and we’ll deal with drier weather and more sunshine through the day. The weekend still looks fantastic - cool mornings and warm afternoons with plenty of sunshine. It will be great weather for getting things ready for Halloween next weekend! For next week, we have two more cold fronts to get through - one moving through Monday, bringing a chance of rain (around 20-40% coverage), and the other moving through Wednesday and Thursday bringing a better chance at rain and a few storms. After this front clears the area, this should set the stage for beautiful days next Friday and Saturday. Next Saturday will be the day that a lot of folks will be out trick-or-treating, and at the moment it looks like the weather is going to work out perfectly! We’ll keep an eye on things.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
1 shot after alleged robbery, assault at Columbus gas station
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
As we near the end of October and beginning of November, we are growing closer to our second...
Preparing for second severe weather season
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Grab the Umbrella Again!
Thursday AM WX
Thursday Weather on the Go