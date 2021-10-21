Steel Humble, LLC to host Gun Violence Awareness Block Party in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Steel Humble, LLC will be hosting a Gun Violence Awareness Block Party this Saturday, October 23, to bring awareness to gun violence.

This event will be held at Canaan Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The purpose of the block party is to talk about better safety precautions, the uptick and increased violence in Columbus, and death rates due to crime.

CEO and Co-Founder Jazmine Harris recently lost her sister to gun violence in August of this year at Carver Park.

“We know that gun violence is public knowledge as crime details are provided daily by the media almost daily,” said Harris. “The community is in need of a voice, an answer, direction and an outlet. We are here to advocate and extend a helping hand.”

Families of victims of gun violence will be attending the event. There will also be bouncy houses, vendors, free food and more.

For more information, contact Jazmine Harris of Steel Humble at 706-570-2456.

