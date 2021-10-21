Business Break
Trash, litter taking over local businesses

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Trash in a parking lot on Buena Vista Road is what local businesses in the complex say comes from people using the parking lot as a dumping site.

Pearl Thomas from Williams Wonderland Academy says she has worked in this area for three years and it has been a problem since.

Thomas says she has reached out to the city for help but hasn’t received any calls back. Thomas says not only she tired of seeing it, but so are the parents and she says something has to be done.

“The solution is for people to stop dumping over here because this our business and you have to respect other peoples property. The first thing you see is trash,” said Thomas.

Thomas says the problem is the people in the community who continue to dump trash in a place of business.

She says it shows people don’t care about their own community

