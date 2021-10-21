Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

UAB looking for female volunteers for breast cancer study

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the University of Alabama at Birmingham is looking for...
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the University of Alabama at Birmingham is looking for women to join in a study.(WITN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the University of Alabama at Birmingham is looking for women to join in a study.

The Women Informed to Screen Depending On Measures of risk - or WISDOM study - is hoping to improve upon guidelines of mammograms.

They’re looking for 5,000 women who have never had breast cancer.

The study looks to find the safest and most effective way to detect breast cancer for every woman.

Dr. Rachael Lancaster with UAB says this study is not changing any existing guidelines for mammograms.

“We all know women just by being a women carry intrinsic risk of developing breast cancer,” said Dr. Lancaster. “But some women naturally carry probably a little less risk for developing breast cancer, and some women carry increased risk for developing breast cancer. And so this study is looking to see if screening based on that risk is as effective as our current recommendations of annual screenings, which we certainly recommend women do ever year.”

If you’d like to apply for the study, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
1 shot after alleged robbery, assault at Columbus gas station
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments

Latest News

Greater Columbus Fair to open with new safety measures in place
Greater Columbus Fair to open with new safety measures in place
The Food Bank of East Alabama celebrates over 20 years in service
The Food Bank of East Alabama celebrates over 20 years in service
Bond hearing held for Columbus murder suspect
Bond hearing held for Columbus murder suspect
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold 8th annual fall food truck festival