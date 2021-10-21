UAB looking for female volunteers for breast cancer study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the University of Alabama at Birmingham is looking for women to join in a study.

The Women Informed to Screen Depending On Measures of risk - or WISDOM study - is hoping to improve upon guidelines of mammograms.

They’re looking for 5,000 women who have never had breast cancer.

The study looks to find the safest and most effective way to detect breast cancer for every woman.

Dr. Rachael Lancaster with UAB says this study is not changing any existing guidelines for mammograms.

“We all know women just by being a women carry intrinsic risk of developing breast cancer,” said Dr. Lancaster. “But some women naturally carry probably a little less risk for developing breast cancer, and some women carry increased risk for developing breast cancer. And so this study is looking to see if screening based on that risk is as effective as our current recommendations of annual screenings, which we certainly recommend women do ever year.”

If you’d like to apply for the study, click HERE.

