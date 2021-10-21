Business Break
Uptown Columbus to hold 8th annual Fall Food Truck Festival

Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival((Source: Uptown Columbus))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 8th annual Fall Food Truck Festival is this weekend in Columbus.

Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge will transform into “Food Truck Mecca” Saturday - featuring over 20 food trucks.

The event brings together a variety of foods from both local and regional operators.

WTVM News Leader 9 spoke with Tracey Green, Uptown Columbus’ Director of Communications and Marketing, to find out how this day impacts local businesses.

“You come in, you go to the food truck festival, and you’re bound and determined to wonder up and down the streets of Uptown,” said Green. “Shop local, enjoy a lot of our mom and pop retail shops, businesses and things like that. You’ll come down to the food truck festival at Woodruff Park, you get to enjoy some delicious food, then you can always wander and see what else Uptown has to offer.”

The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday. Tickets are $5 and children 10 years old or younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gate on October 23.

