Americus woman arrested on drug charges

Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
By Krista Monk
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus woman was arrested Wednesday on drug charges, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Barbara Kathran Castleberry, age 63, was arrested after the GBI, Americus Police Department (APD) and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received information she was distributing methamphetamine at her place of employment, an apartment complex management office in Americus, the press release states.

The GBI said Castleberry was taken into custody following a traffic stop by APD where “trafficking amounts of methamphetamine” were seized from her vehicle.

The release says Castleberry was then taken to the Sumter County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and trafficking methamphetamine.

