Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After some showers very early on Friday morning, things cleared out in a big way during the afternoon, and we’re set up for a clear and cool Friday evening and night. The weekend will feature lots of sunshine (sunny skies on Saturday, mostly sunny by Sunday) with cool mornings (lows in the 40s and 50s) and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The weather looks great for any last minute things you need to get done outdoors before Halloween weekend! For the work week ahead, look for two different cold fronts to bring us rain chances - one on Monday, and another during the Wednesday/Thursday time-frame. We’ll have to fine-tune the timing on the rain chances later in the week. Highs will stay in the lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday, the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, and then drop down into the 60s and 70s for next Friday and next weekend, including Halloween. Overnight lows should be well into the 40s by next Saturday and Sunday mornings, with some spots in the 30s! We’ll keep an eye on that all-important Halloween forecast going through next week.

