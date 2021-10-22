Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Bosom Buddies’ actor Peter Scolari dies at age 66

FILE - Peter Scolari arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18,...
FILE - Peter Scolari arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway in “Hairspray” and “Wicked,” died Friday morning in New York after fighting cancer for two years, according to Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, his longtime manager. He was 66.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Peter Scolari, who rose to fame as an actor alongside Tom Hanks in the TV show “Bosom Buddies,” has died. He was 66 years old.

Scolari died in New York on Friday morning after fighting cancer for two years, according to his longtime manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky.

He appeared in “Newhart” and “Murphy Brown” amid his dozens of TV and film roles over the years. He won an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Tad Horvath on “Girls.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249
1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249
A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia and puts an end to Defense Attorney Chris...
MOTION HEARING: Judge rules in favor of State of Georgia in suspended DA Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case
1 shot after alleged robbery, assault at Columbus gas station
Greater Columbus Fair to open with new safety measures in place
Greater Columbus Fair to open with new safety measures in place

Latest News

A Wright brothers plane is oriented in the wrong direction to have a banner streaming from it...
Flight error spotted on new Ohio license plate
Demonstrators march outside of the the U.S. Supreme Court during the Women's March in...
Supreme Court doesn’t block Texas abortion law, sets hearing
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer
The U.S. budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, the second highest on record, but down...
US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest