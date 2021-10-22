Columbus mother urges expecting moms to get vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the coronavirus pandemic, there have been a lot of heartbreaking loss. A Columbus woman is now sharing her story, hoping it will help others.

Kyndal Nipper was just one month away from welcoming her child to the world. Now, after tragedy, Nipper is working to help others.

29-year-old Kyndal Nipper was 36 weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with COVID. Days later... she could no longer feel her baby moving.

It was so mild I literally woke up with no smell and just had very low grade fevers.”

“We thought we were so lucky,” said Nipper.

Nipper said she tried to say positive at first when she no longer felt baby Jack moving around.

“I just figured i’m 9 months pregnant, maybe he is running out of room maybe I just can’t feel him where he is or that he may be coming sooner than we thought,” said Nipper.

However, just to be safe, Nipper decided to get a check up at piedmont Columbus regional.

“They held my hand and told me what was happening. I just remember thinking this has to be a dream, this can’t be real,” recalled Nipper.

But it was real, and that’s why doctors like Obstetrician and Gynecologist Timothy Villegas are urging expecting mothers to get vaccinated.

“Pregnancy is seen as a high risk condition when it comes to COVID-19 infections,” says Dr. Villegas.

Villegas says the vaccine does not harm the baby.

“We are seeing that babies that are born to moms that have been vaccinated are already having some antibody benefits themselves, explained Villegas.

Nipper says the vaccine was only authorized for emergency use during her pregnancy and she decided not to get it out of fear for baby Jack.

“As a mom and being pregnant I wanted to follow all the rules. I didn’t want to do anything I wasn’t supposed to do,” said Nipper.

Now Nipper is urging pregnant moms worried about the vaccine to get vaccinated so they can have a different outcome.

“As mothers we would do anything to protect our children we have to make those hard decisions with the best interest of our child,” said Nipper.

Doctor Villegas is aware of rumors that the vaccine could cause infertility. However, he says this idea is a myth... and adds there is no study that supports that claim.

