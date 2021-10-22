Business Break
Drying Out Again for the Weekend!

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As rain comes to an end across the Valley this morning, dense fog has developed in its wake, so if you haven’t seen the sunshine break through just yet, add an extra 5 to 10 minutes to the morning commute. Otherwise, the cold front coming through will usher in another comfortable fall weekend with temperatures in the mornings falling to near 50 and afternoons warming up nicely to near 80. So, nice, dry weather in store if you’re having some fall fun outdoors this weekend! Next week though, the weather pattern will become more unsettled again as a series of storm systems move across the Eastern U.S. Expect a chance of rain again on Monday before we briefly dry out ahead of more thunderstorms arrive by mid-week. We’ll keep an eye out on the potential for any stronger storms in the mix, but in the meantime, enjoy the gorgeous weekend ahead! Happy Fall, y’all!

