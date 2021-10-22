Business Break
Fairgoers happy about increased safety at Greater Columbus Fair

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the crime continues to be a big concern here in the Fountain City, the issue of safety is coming up as people consider whether to attend the Greater Columbus Fair this year. It opened tonight at the Columbus Civic Center.

The Greater Columbus Fair is back up and running after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. Some people, who say they go to the fair just about every year say they are looking forward to the good food and fun rides.

“I have a good time when I go there. I been going all my life,” said Alabama resident David Morris.

However, one Columbus resident says sometimes on the last day of events like this, things can get out of hand.

“Bunch of clowns acting a fool,” said Willie Chappell. “That’s all.”

One official says to ensure the event is all fun and games and safe for everyone, there will be more police patrolling the fairgrounds, bags will be searched at the security checkpoint and people will have to go through a metal detector.

With that in mind, the people News Leader 9 spoke with say they’re happy to hear more officers will be at the fair.

“Really, I don’t think nothing is going to happen this year because they’re going to have more police there,” said Chappell. “They’re not going to let nothing like that take place.”

“I think everything is going to be fine this year because, like I said, they have a lot of police over there,” said Morris.

While COVID cases are going down across the state, fair organizers say some COVID protocols will be in place on the fairgrounds.

“To ensure the safety of our guests, we do ask that when entering the building, you have a mask,” said Civic Center Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins. “But, when you leave the building, you can take your mask off to enjoy the Greater Columbus Fair.”

