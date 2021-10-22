Federal order requires employees under UA, AU system to get COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new federal order now requires employees under the University of Alabama and Auburn University system to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Under Executive Order 14042, signed by President Joe Biden, all federal contractors and subcontractors must mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, including those who work at a university.

Employees at the University of Alabama, UAB, UAH, Auburn University and Auburn University at Montgomery must be fully vaccinated by December 8th unless they have approved medical, disability, or religious exemption. If the universities don’t comply with the new order, they could face losing hundreds of millions of dollars through federal contracts and awards.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office offered this response in regard to the new federal order:

“The Attorney General is preparing to challenge the executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccination for federal contractors. He is doing and will continue to do everything in his power to resolve this matter in federal court before the December 8th deadline.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.