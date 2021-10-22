Business Break
GBI seeking help identifying possible sexual assault victims in Valdosta

Agency needs help identifying other possible victims in Ga., Ala.
The GBI is asking for help identifying other potential victims.
The GBI is asking for help identifying other potential victims.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting the Roswell Police Department with identifying additional sexual assault victims in an ongoing criminal investigation, including victims that may be in Valdosta.

The Roswell Police Department recently arrested Robert Vandel, 63, of Canton, on multiple charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation, according to the GBI.

Investigators believe that there are more victims in other areas along with Valdosta, including Holly Springs, Canton, Woodstock, Duluth, Savannah, Midland and Opeila, Ala.

The GBI said because of the multijurisdictional implications, the agency was asked to assist in the efforts of locating these victims.

“All of the victims that have been identified so far were children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents,” the GBI said.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4453 or click here to contact by email.

