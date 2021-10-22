Business Break
GBI seeking information on deadly July shooting in Manchester, Ga.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Manchester Police Department are continuing to look for...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Manchester Police Department are continuing to look for information on a deadly shooting.(WTOC)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Manchester Police Department are continuing to look for information on a deadly shooting.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, July 18. The Manchester Police Department responded to a 911 call of a vehicle in the road. 18-year-old Ryan Wright Jr. was found shot to death in the front driver’s seat of the vehicle at the intersection of North Trigville Street and Ted Anderson Avenue in Manchester.

An autopsy on Wright was conducted at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the GBI Columbus Office at 706-565-7888 or the Manchester Police Department at 706-846-3155.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

