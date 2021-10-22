Harris Co. School District adjusts mask policy due to decrease in COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is adjusting its mask policy in response to the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Beginning on October 25, the school district is changing the mask policy to be ‘recommended yet optional’ for all students, faculty/staff, and guests in district facilities. Masks will continue to be required on buses.

If the number of cases rises above three-quarter of one percent – or 45 cases for the district – wearing masks will be required.

Social distancing of 3 feet, facility cleaning, and encouragement of handwashing will continue. Those who test positive for COVID-19, or are awaiting a test result, should stay at home.

For updated information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.