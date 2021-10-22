Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Harris Co. School District adjusts mask policy due to decrease in COVID-19 cases

NAACP to hand out masks
NAACP to hand out masks(WBKO)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is adjusting its mask policy in response to the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Beginning on October 25, the school district is changing the mask policy to be ‘recommended yet optional’ for all students, faculty/staff, and guests in district facilities. Masks will continue to be required on buses.

If the number of cases rises above three-quarter of one percent – or 45 cases for the district – wearing masks will be required.

Social distancing of 3 feet, facility cleaning, and encouragement of handwashing will continue. Those who test positive for COVID-19, or are awaiting a test result, should stay at home.

For updated information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249
1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249
A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia and puts an end to Defense Attorney Chris...
MOTION HEARING: Judge rules in favor of State of Georgia in suspended DA Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case
1 shot after alleged robbery, assault at Columbus gas station
Greater Columbus Fair to open with new safety measures in place
Greater Columbus Fair to open with new safety measures in place

Latest News

Santa Claus Sends Smiles
Polar Express coming to Auburn; tickets on sale next week
An upcoming race benefits children in the family court and foster care systems.
Hundreds of children waiting for adoption in Ala. foster care system, nonprofit holds fundraiser
Update on Circle K shooting on Forrest Rd.
UPDATE: Clerk shoots suspect protecting Circle K on Forrest Rd.
The GBI is asking for help identifying other potential victims.
GBI seeking help identifying possible sexual assault victims in Valdosta