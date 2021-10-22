Hundreds of children waiting for adoption in Ala. foster care system, nonprofit holds fundraiser

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of children are waiting to be adopted in Alabama’s foster care system.

While the Alabama Department of Human Resources says almost 1,300 foster kids have been adopted since the start of the pandemic, the need for loving homes still exists and new nonprofit in our area agrees.

“Court Appointed Special Advocates of Montgomery County” or CASA is advocating for children in the courtroom.

“So we advocate for children in foster care, the judge appoints us to the case, and we come alongside them, and get to know the kids and be able to advocate for them in court and in other areas of life,” said Charity Alpert, CASA Executive Director.

CASA is just under a year old and will be hosting its first fundraiser this Saturday - a superhero 5k and fun run in downtown Montgomery.

The event will feature 5k and fun run courses throughout downtown and inside the Biscuits’ Riverwalk stadium. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero as they race towards the goal of ensuring that every child has a personal hero.

All children who participate will receive a celebratory superhero cape and 5K runners receive a choice of a dri-fit t-shirt or superhero cape.

In addition to the 5k and Fun Run, young participants will have the opportunity to meet and greet their favorite superheroes from The Party Palace and enter Trick or Treat festivities on the Riverwalk Concourse.

