Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Memorial held for fallen officers in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police hosted a fallen police officer remembrance ceremony tonight.

After losing more than 10 officers over this year, community leaders and people in the community came together tonight in Columbus to honor the fallen heroes in our area.

They paid a special tribute to well-known officer Shirley B. Winston as well. Family of Shirley Winston spoke tonight saying how brave she was and how willing she was to protect anyone.

Mayor Skip Henderson, Chief Blackmon, and Sheriff Countryman all spoke tonight to honor the Columbus Against Drug organization at tonight’s event.

“It feels so good to know that the community is behind these officers because as we recognize the fallen officers those that have lost their lives in the line of duty its easy to think of these induvial as a line and a badge but these are fathers these are sons these are wives they are mothers and they are leaving their family to go look after us,” said Henderson.

Candles were lit in memory of the fallen heroes and dinner was served after the event.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
1 shot after alleged robbery, assault at Columbus gas station
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
UPDATE: Suspect ID’d in Lee Co. sheriff’s deputy shooting during traffic stop
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Former Columbus lawyer sentenced to prison, ordered to pay $1.6M in fraud case
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments
Young Columbus family loses everything in fire at Castlegate Windsor Park Apartments

Latest News

Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Columbus mother urges expecting moms to get vaccinated
Columbus mother urges expecting moms to get vaccinated
MILITARY MATTERS: With Army suicides on the rise, the widow of a ranger is helping
MILITARY MATTERS: With Army suicides on the rise, the widow of a ranger is helping
Fairgoers happy about increased safety at Greater Columbus Fair
Fairgoers happy about increased safety at Greater Columbus Fair