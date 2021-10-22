Memorial held for fallen officers in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police hosted a fallen police officer remembrance ceremony tonight.

After losing more than 10 officers over this year, community leaders and people in the community came together tonight in Columbus to honor the fallen heroes in our area.

They paid a special tribute to well-known officer Shirley B. Winston as well. Family of Shirley Winston spoke tonight saying how brave she was and how willing she was to protect anyone.

Mayor Skip Henderson, Chief Blackmon, and Sheriff Countryman all spoke tonight to honor the Columbus Against Drug organization at tonight’s event.

“It feels so good to know that the community is behind these officers because as we recognize the fallen officers those that have lost their lives in the line of duty its easy to think of these induvial as a line and a badge but these are fathers these are sons these are wives they are mothers and they are leaving their family to go look after us,” said Henderson.

Candles were lit in memory of the fallen heroes and dinner was served after the event.

