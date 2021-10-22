Moderna, J&J vaccine boosters rolling out in Georgia next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 booster shots will be available next week to Georgians.

On October 26, the Georgia Department of Health will offer the booster doses of the Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

The following groups of people are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial 2-dose series:

People 65 years old and older

18+ who lives in a long-term care setting

18+ with underlying medical conditions

18+ who works or lives in a high-risk setting.

For people who got the J &J vaccine, booster shots are recommended for anyone 18 and older who was vaccinated two or more months ago. People can choose which vaccine they want to receive as a booster.

For information about COVID vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment, click HERE.

