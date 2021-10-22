Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old

NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made an arrest in a 3-month-old child’s death.

On March 30, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Columbus police and Columbus EMS crews responded to 3400 8th Ave. in regards to an unresponsive infant.

Upon arrival, crews found 3-month-old Jameir Roberts and immediately transported him to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Roberts died from his injuries at approximately 8:46 p.m. - prior to his arrival to the emergency room.

On October 20, probable cause was established and warrants were obtained for the child’s mother, 27-year-old Tanyanykia Roberts.

Roberts was arrested for murder second degree and cruelty to children second degree. She had a preliminary hearing on October 22. The case was bound over to Superior Court.

Although an arrest has been made, anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Detective Jeff Jones at 706-225-4373.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249
1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249
Update on Circle K shooting on Forrest Rd.
UPDATE: Clerk shoots suspect protecting Circle K on Forrest Rd.
A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia and puts an end to Defense Attorney Chris...
MOTION HEARING: Judge rules in favor of State of Georgia in suspended DA Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case
1 shot after alleged robbery, assault at Columbus gas station

Latest News

Georgia to roll out Moderna, J&J vaccine boosters starting next week
Moderna, J&J vaccine boosters rolling out in Georgia next week
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Manchester Police Department are continuing to look for...
GBI seeking information on deadly July shooting in Manchester, Ga.
Santa Claus Sends Smiles
Polar Express coming to Auburn; tickets on sale next week
NAACP to hand out masks
Harris Co. School District adjusts mask policy due to decrease in COVID-19 cases